Immunis Honored with the National Academy of Medicine’s 2025 Healthy Longevity Catalyst Award

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biologics--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech pioneering multi-active stem cell-derived biologics for age and disease-related immune dysregulation, is thrilled to reveal that it is a recipient of the prestigious National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) Healthy Longevity Catalyst Award for 2025. This globally recognized award honors bold biomedical innovations that show promise in dramatically improving human healthspan. Celebrating its seventh year, NAM annually presents up to 15 Catalyst Awards to teams from across the United States.

The Healthy Longevity Catalyst Award funds pioneering research with strong potential to improve functional ability, independence, and quality of life in aging populations. Immunis was honored with this distinction for the ingenuity of its lead investigational therapeutic, IMM01-STEM, a proprietary secretome biologic designed to combat age-related muscle atrophy (sarcopenia), a debilitating condition that will affect every person with age. IMM01-STEM represents the world’s most clinically advanced secretome therapy and it has the potential to shift the paradigm of care for one of the most pressing and unmet medical needs of our time.

“We are deeply honored to receive the National Academy of Medicine’s Healthy Longevity Catalyst Award,” said Immunis’ Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead. “This recognition from such an esteemed institution is an incredible validation of our team’s dedication to advancing therapies that can improve health outcomes and quality of life for aging individuals worldwide. We share this achievement with our collaborators, advisers, and the patients who inspire our progress every day.”

Immunis joins an elite group of innovators and organizations from around the world working at the forefront of longevity science. The award inspires the company to persist in its mission to deliver impactful, patient-centered solutions that dismantle barriers to healthy aging and push the limits of biomedical innovation.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-active stem cell-derived biologics for the various manifestations of age-related diseases and immune dysregulation. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in stem cell secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural physiological concentrations.

For additional information about Immunis’ programs, please visit our Pipeline.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

Contact email: contact@immunisbiomedical.com