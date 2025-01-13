Immunis Closes $25 Million Series A-1 Financing Round

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalTrials--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech developing multi-active biologics for age and disease-related immune dysregulation, has closed a $25 million Series A-1 financing round to fund two Phase 2 clinical trials. Follow-on investments from all major existing investors, notably, Remiges Ventures, Continuum Health Ventures and BOLD Capital Partners were joined by new investments from LifeSpan Vision Ventures and JLS Fund among others, including a leading global insurance company.





Mitigating muscle loss and improving metabolic function as we age are unmet medical needs. Following a successful Phase 1/2a clinical trial demonstrating the safety, tolerability and suggestive efficacy of IMM01-STEM in people with age-related muscle atrophy, the FDA granted permission to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial testing the efficacy of IMM01-STEM in ameliorating muscle loss and reversing metabolic dysfunction in sarcopenic, overweight and obese elderly people.

“Our Phase 1/2a data in nine elderly patients showed our therapy to be safe with no serious adverse events. Additionally, patients experienced striking improvements in quality-of-life measures related to physical function and pain as well as a clinically relevant increase in gait speed,” says Mark Cabato, Chief Business Officer of Immunis. “By running randomized, controlled studies in elderly populations with degenerative disease and metabolic dysfunction, we hope to demonstrate IMM01-STEM’s broad applicability in multiple medical conditions.”

Preclinical studies of Immunis’ novel therapy in aged mouse models of muscle disuse atrophy and metabolism were published in two notable journals, GeroScience and Aging Cell. The multi-active therapy was shown to reverse muscle atrophy, improve muscle function, enhance metabolism and decrease body and liver fat. Immunis is currently the leading biotech with the most advanced stem cell-derived multi-active biologic in human clinical trials.

“We are grateful for the support of our Board and investors for our mission to maximize health and minimize disease through the development of novel, stem cell-derived therapies,” adds Cabato.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory multi-active product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in multi-active secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

