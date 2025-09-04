Immunic to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in September 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in September:

September 8-10 : H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. Jason Tardio , President and Chief Operating Officer of Immunic, will present a company overview. The on-demand presentation will be available to view beginning Friday, September 5, 2025 , at 7:00 am ET on the H.C. Wainwright Conference Portal and on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations .







Mr. Tardio, Daniel Vitt , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Jessica Breu , Vice President Investor Relations and Communications, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference in New York . To schedule a meeting, please log into www.hcwevents.com Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com









: Dr. Vitt will participate in this summit in September 24-26 : 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). Members of Immunic's management, medical, clinical and preclinical teams will attend this conference in Barcelona, Spain . Data on Immunic's orally available lead-asset, nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) will be presented in an oral presentation and four poster presentations, including one late-breaking poster. Additionally, the team will be available throughout the event at booth #B37. The presentation and all posters will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations .







Oral Presentation:







Title: Efficacy and Safety of Vidofludimus Calcium, a Novel Nurr1 Activator and Selective DHODH Inhibitor, in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: Data from the Phase 2 CALLIPER Trial Presenting Author: Robert J. Fox , M.D., Staff Neurologist, Mellon Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurological Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio Abstract Number: ECTRIMS25-1404 Presentation ID: O024 Session Title: Free Communications 2: Therapeutic interventions - from trials to real-world evidence Session Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Presenting Time: 2:35 pm – 2:45 pm CEST ( 8:35 am – 8:45 am ET ) Location: Lecture Hall 117

Late Breaking Poster Presentation:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Vidofludimus Calcium, a Novel Nurr1 Activator and DHODH Inhibitor, in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS): Subpopulation Data from the Phase 2 CALLIPER Trial Abstract Number: IMS25-LBA-317 Poster Number: P417 Poster Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Session Time: 4:30-6:30 pm CEST ( 10:30 am - 12:30 pm ET )



Poster Presentations:

Title: Potential Neuroprotective Activity by Vidofludimus Calcium in In Vivo Models of Multiple Sclerosis Abstract Number: ECTRIMS25-1142 Poster Number: P167 Poster Session Title: Poster Session 1 Session Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Session Time: 4:30-6:30 pm CEST ( 10:30 am - 12:30 pm ET )







Title: Update on the Assessment of Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of Vidofludimus Calcium in Patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis in the Open-Label Extension Period of the Phase 2 EMPhASIS Trial Abstract Number: ECTRIMS25-191 Poster Number: P834 Poster Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025 Session Time: 4:30-6:30 pm CEST ( 10:30 am - 12:30 pm ET )







Title: 144-Week Analysis of the Confirmed Disability Worsening Events in the Open-Label Treatment Extension of the Phase 2 EMPhASIS Study of Vidofludimus Calcium in Patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Abstract Number: ECTRIMS25-1587 Poster Number: P814 Poster Session Title: Poster Session 2 Session Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025 Session Time: 4:30-6:30 pm CEST ( 10:30 am - 12:30 pm ET )



About Immunic, Inc.



Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, for which top-line data is expected to be available by the end of 2026. It has already shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and progressive multiple sclerosis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease as well as inflammatory bowel disease, Graft-versus-Host-Disease and weight management. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in investor and scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company's products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.

