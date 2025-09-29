Immuneering to Discuss Recently Announced Overall Survival Data from Phase 2a Clinical Trial of Atebimetinib + mGnP in First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients on Monday, September 29, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am ET on September 29, 2025, to discuss recently announced updated overall survival and safety data in first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib + mGnP (N=34) with 9 months median follow up.

“These exciting results were first announced in our press release on September 24, 2025, will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) Scientific Summit 2025 on Sunday, and will be discussed during our conference call on Monday. We are committed to ensuring the community has multiple opportunities to engage with and understand these important results,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., CEO of Immuneering.

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call may do so through this webcast link or by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 for other locations and reference conference ID 9502940. A webcast replay will be available from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website here. The Immuneering September 2025 corporate presentation can be found here and the September 24, 2025 press release announcing updated overall survival and safety data in first-line pancreatic cancer patients can be found here.

