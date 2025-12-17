Immuneering to be Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced that it is expected to be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (“NBI”) (Nasdaq: NBI). Immuneering’s addition will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 22, 2025.

The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market that are issued by companies classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. Companies in the NBI must meet certain eligibility requirements, including, but not limited to, minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and seasoning as a public company. The NBI is evaluated annually in December and is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology.

For more information about the NBI, visit: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve durability and tolerability across many cancer indications, including MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as pancreatic cancer. Atebimetinib is currently planned to be evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in first-line pancreatic cancer, which is expected to begin dosing in mid-2026. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

