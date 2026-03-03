Immix Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), the global leader in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, today announced that it will present and host investor meetings at the following upcoming institutional investor conferences:

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference being held March 8-11, 2026 in Miami Beach, FL.

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference being held March 10-11, 2026 in Miami Beach, FL.

Company management will host one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their Leerink or Citizens representative to request meetings. A link to access replays, when available, will be posted to the Immix website on the Presentation & Events page under the Investors section.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is the global leader in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. AL Amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that’s supposed to protect, instead produces toxic light chains, clogging up the heart, kidney and liver, causing organ failure and death. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 with a “digital filter” that is designed to filter out non-specific activation. NXC-201 teaches the immune system to recognize and eliminate the source of the toxic light chains. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a registrational design. NXC-201 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

