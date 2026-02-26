SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ImageneBio to Participate in Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

February 26, 2026 | 
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA, “Imagene,” or the “Company”), today announced management will participate in a fireside chat and hold one-on-one meetings at the 2026 Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place March 8-11 in Miami, Florida.

Fireside Date: Tuesday, March 10
Time: 3:00pm EST
Webcast: Linked here and archived for 90 days on events page on the Imagene IR website

About ImageneBio, Inc.
Imagene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The Company’s program, IMG-007, is a receptor targeting, nondepleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with multiple differentiating features. Imagene has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trials of IMG-007 in both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata and is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. For more information, please visit www.imagenebio.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
ir@imagenebio.com


