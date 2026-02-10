ILiAD Biotechnologies Announces $115M Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Advance BPZE1 Pertussis Vaccine

Financing round led by RA Capital Management

Proceeds to support Phase 3 development of BPZE1 with pivotal study to begin in 2026

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ILiAD Biotechnologies, Inc. (ILiAD), an advanced clinical stage biotech company focused on the prevention and treatment of disease caused by Bordetella pertussis, today announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed $115 million Series B financing. The financing was led by RA Capital Management with participation from new investors Janus Henderson Investors and BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts, as well as existing investors including a multi-national pharmaceutical company and AI Life Sciences. As part of the financing, Mario Barro, Ph.D., Head of Infectious Diseases at RA Capital Management has joined ILiAD’s Board of Directors.

Proceeds from the Series B financing will support the advancement of ILiAD’s next generation pertussis vaccine candidate, BPZE1. Inducing both systemic and mucosal immunity, BPZE1 is a live attenuated intranasal pertussis vaccine designed to provide durable and comprehensive immunity for the prevention of B. pertussis infection, disease (whooping cough), and transmission. The Company expects to begin a pivotal human challenge trial of BPZE1 in 2026, with initial data expected in 2027.

“BPZE1 represents a compelling opportunity to address the ongoing burden of pertussis,” said Mario Barro, Ph.D., of RA Capital Management. “Across six clinical studies, including a human challenge study published in The Lancet Microbe, BPZE1 has demonstrated the potential to meaningfully advance Bordetella pertussis prevention. Its needle-free administration facilitates broad access, and by inducing robust mucosal immunity, BPZE1 may provide a more natural and durable immune response capable of preventing both disease and transmission.”

Keith Rubin, MD, Founder and CEO of ILiAD commented, “Today’s financing reflects the urgent need for better pertussis vaccines, the scientific rigor and operational discipline of our team, and the extraordinary potential BPZE1 holds to improve global public health. We are grateful to RA Capital for their diligent efforts to lead the round, to Janus and BNPP AM Alts for their active partnership during the financing process, and to existing investors and all those who came before in support of our mission to eradicate pertussis disease once and for all.”

About Pertussis

Pertussis (whooping cough) is a life-threatening disease caused by the highly contagious respiratory bacterium Bordetella pertussis. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year pertussis affects approximately 24 million people globally, accounting for nearly 160,000 deaths in children younger than 5 years. Although estimated global vaccination coverage is 84%, current vaccines have failed to control epidemics.

About BPZE1

BPZE1 is a next-generation live-attenuated intranasal pertussis vaccine designed to induce comprehensive and durable protection against B. pertussis infection (colonization) and disease (whooping cough). BPZE1 is being developed to block B. pertussis from colonizing adult and adolescent nasal passages, to protect adults and adolescents from whooping cough, and to potentially prevent transmission, including transmission to infants. While ILiAD is currently focused on developing a vaccine to directly protect adults and adolescents and to indirectly protect vulnerable infants, future development aims to immunize neonates directly. BPZE1 was developed at the Institut Pasteur de Lille (France) in the lab of Camille Locht and Nathalie Mielcarek.

About ILiAD Biotechnologies

ILiAD Biotechnologies (http://www.iliadbio.com) is a privately held, advanced clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the prevention and treatment of human disease caused by Bordetella pertussis. The company is developing and exploring key technologies, working with leading scientists to overcome the limitations of current vaccines, investigating the impact of B. pertussis in a range of human disease, and is focused on validating its proprietary vaccines in human clinical trials.

