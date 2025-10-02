Igyxos Biotherapeutics Awarded EUR 5.7 Million from the French Government to Accelerate Development of its First-in-class Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Infertility

TOURS, France, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igyxos Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative monoclonal antibodies for infertility treatment, today announced that it has secured a EUR 5.7 million grant under the France 2030 programme, via the “Biotherapies and Bioproduction of Innovative Therapies” call for projects (AAP), operated by Bpifrance on behalf of the French Government.

The non-dilutive funding will support Phase 2 clinical trials, in France and Europe, of the Company’s lead asset, IGX12. IGX12 is a first-in-class potentiating monoclonal antibody developed to enhance the potency and efficacy of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), a critical hormone involved in female and male gametogenesis.

Florent Ferré, Chief Executive Officer of Igyxos Biotherapeutics, said, “This funding marks another important new milestone in the clinical development of our innovative approach to treating infertility. Unlike current IVF treatment regimes, our approach addresses both female and male infertility. Male infertility accounts for nearly half of all infertility cases and currently has no approved treatment. Our goal is to advance IGX12 through Phase 2 clinical trials in both men and women, with the long term ambition of bringing to market a new therapeutic option for the millions of couples facing fertility challenges around the world.”

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Igyxos expects the latest results from its Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers. Interim results have demonstrated good safety and tolerability of IGX12 both in men and women.

About Igyxos Biotherapeutics

Igyxos Biotherapeutics is dedicated to developing innovative treatments for infertility in both men and women. Its lead asset, IGX12, is a first-in-class potentiating monoclonal antibody designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), an essential hormone for reproduction both in men and women

Since its foundation in France in 2017, the company has raised EUR 25 million in funding, including EUR 19 million in equity from business angels and investors including Bpifrance via its Biotechnology Health Acceleration Fund, GO Capital, UI Investissement, and EUR 7 million in grants, loans and repayable advances from Bpifrance and regional funding bodies.

For more information, visit our website, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About France 2030

Reflects a dual ambition: to sustainably transform key sectors of our economy (health, energy, automotive, aerospace, and space) through technological innovation, and to position France not merely as a participant but as a leader in the world of tomorrow. From fundamental research and the emergence of an idea to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire innovation lifecycle up to industrialisation.

Unprecedented in scale: EUR 54 billion will be invested to ensure that our companies, universities, and research organisations can fully succeed in their transitions within these strategic sectors. The goal: to help them respond competitively to the ecological and attractiveness challenges of the future and to foster the emergence of future leaders in our areas of excellence. France 2030 is guided by two cross-cutting objectives: 50% of its spending is dedicated to the decarbonisation of the economy, and 50% to emerging players driving innovation, without any harmful impact on the environment (as defined by the Do No Significant Harm principle).

Implemented collaboratively: Designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local, and European stakeholders to define strategic priorities and flagship actions. Project leaders are invited to submit their applications through open, rigorous, and selective procedures to benefit from state support.

Led by the General Secretariat for Investment on behalf of the Prime Minister and implemented by ADEME (the French Agency for Ecological Transition), ANR (the National Research Agency), Bpifrance, and the Banque des Territoires.

More information: france2030.gouv.fr | @SGPI_avenir

About the “Innovation in Biotherapies and Bioproduction” Call for Projects



The “Innovation in Biotherapies and Bioproduction” call for projects is a funding mechanism within the France 2030 acceleration strategy “Biotherapies and Bioproduction of Innovative Therapies,” overseen by the Health Innovation Agency. Its goal is to catalyse and sustain excellence in biotherapy research, notably by accelerating technology transfer and ensuring a steady flow of innovations from bench to bedside.

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance finances businesses — at every stage of their development — through loans, guarantees, and equity.

Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international expansion projects. Bpifrance also assists with export activities through a wide range of products.

Advisory services, training, networking opportunities, and acceleration programs for startups, SMEs, and mid-sized companies (ETIs) are also part of the support offered to entrepreneurs.

Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs benefit from a local, single, and efficient point of contact to support them and help them face their challenges.

More information at: http://www.bpifrance.fr/

