IGC Pharma Expands CALMA Phase 2 Trial with Site at Lynn Health Science Institute in Oklahoma City

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) today announced the expansion of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating IGC-AD1, an investigational drug candidate for treating agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease. The Company has added a clinical site at the Lynn Health Science Institute (LHSI) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Dr. Carl Griffin, MD, will serve as the Principal Investigator for the site. Dr. Griffin brings extensive experience in conducting clinical trials and a deep commitment to improving outcomes for patients affected by neurodegenerative diseases. He and the team at LHSI will begin recruiting eligible patients immediately.

"Expanding our clinical footprint to Oklahoma represents another important step toward reaching more patients and families affected by this devastating condition," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Griffin and the Lynn Health Science Institute to the CALMA trial and look forward to their contributions in advancing our mission."

The CALMA trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of IGC-AD1 in reducing agitation in individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Agitation is one of the most challenging and disruptive symptoms associated with Alzheimer's, often leading to earlier institutionalization and significant caregiver stress.

Lynn Health Science Institute is now actively enrolling participants. For more information, please contact:

Mikayla Dade

Clinical Research Coordinator - Lynn Health Science Institute

Email: MDADE@LHSI.NET

Office: (405) 602-3939 ext. 106

To learn more about IGC Pharma and the CALMA trial, please visit www.igcpharma.com.

About Lynn Health Science Institute OKC

Lynn Health Science Institute (LHSI), located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is a premier clinical research facility dedicated to advancing medical science through high-quality clinical trials. With over two decades of experience, LHSI partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to conduct Phase I-IV trials across a wide range of therapeutic areas. The institute is recognized for its commitment to patient care, data integrity, and research excellence. Under the leadership of seasoned investigators, LHSI strives to contribute to the development of innovative treatments that improve lives and strengthen the future of medicine.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

