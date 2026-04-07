IGC Pharma Adds Tandem Clinical Research to the CALMA Trial for Agitation in Alzheimer’s Disease

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the activation of a new clinical trial site at Tandem Clinical Research A Prolerity Network Site in Metairie, Louisiana, for the Company's ongoing Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia.

The site, located at 3901 Houma Blvd., Suite 500, Metairie, LA 70006, is led by Principal Investigator Dr. Angela Traylor, an experienced neurologist and psychiatrist who has served as both Principal Investigator and Sub-Investigator across multiple neurology and mental-health clinical studies. She will be supported by a seasoned Clinical Trial Coordination team with extensive experience in patient engagement and clinical-operations management.

"We are pleased to welcome Tandem Clinical Research as a new clinical partner in the CALMA trial," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "With enrollment now over 70% complete, expanding to this highly qualified investigational site with strong neurological expertise strengthens the trial's geographic reach, and enhances patient access. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Traylor and her team."

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact Information:

Walter Frank / John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

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