IDT Biologika Accelerates Global Growth Through Strategic CDMO Partnership

SEONGNAM, South Korea and HAMBURG, Germany, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience, a global innovative vaccine and biotech company committed to promoting human health from prevention to cure, today announced that IDT Biologika, a Germany-based CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) and a subsidiary of SK bioscience, is accelerating its efforts to explore new business opportunities and strengthen its presence as a global CDMO through major international industry events.

IDT Biologika recently participated in BioProcess International Europe (BPI Europe), held at the Congress Center Hamburg (CCH) in Germany from May 12 to 15. BPI is one of the world's leading bioindustry conferences for the latest technologies and partnerships across the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. The event is held annually in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

At the event, the company showcased its tailored end-to-end services for the development and manufacturing of viral vaccines, gene & immune therapeutics, and aseptic fill-finish of sterile injectables. The company also shared successful partnership cases, underscoring its proven capabilities.

Federico Pollano, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), and Dr. Nanette Schlatermund, Senior Expert Business Development, attended the event in person to explore opportunities for next-generation biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing with potential partners.

Earlier this year, IDT Biologika also took part in several major global events to exchange insights on the latest market trends and strengthen its international network.

In March, IDT Biologika took part in DCAT Week 2025 in New York City, USA. Organized by the New York Chamber of Commerce since 1890, DCAT Week is a premier executive-level networking event for the global pharmaceutical industry.

During the event, the company hosted high-level meetings in a dedicated suite with senior leadership including Co-CEO Dr. Sally Choe, CCO Federico Pollano, and Dr. Lifeng He, Global Head of Business Development. They engaged with key industry leaders to explore potential strategic collaborations.

In April, IDT Biologika also participated in the World Vaccine Congress 2025, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The company highlighted its advanced CDMO capabilities and technology platforms to global vaccine experts and public health officials. Notably, the company presented its successful scale-up experience for vaccine and CGT manufacturing using the iCELLis 500 platform, a fixed-bed bioreactor system for industrial scale manufacturing.

Continuing its global engagement, the company is scheduled to attend BIO International Convention (BIO US), the world's largest biotechnology industry event, taking place in Boston from June 16 to 19.

Meanwhile, following the successful acquisition by SK bioscience in October last year, IDT Biologika leverages over 100 years of expertise to serve multinational pharmaceutical companies and government agencies across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The company recorded positive earnings in both Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, contributing to the financial stability of SK bioscience. This year, IDT Biologika aims to exceed KRW 410 billion (appx. USD 294.86 million) in annual revenue and achieve a turnaround to profitability by enhancing operational efficiency and securing new business development.

Dr. Sally Choe, Co-CEO of IDT Biologika, said, "IDT Biologika has been recognized for its excellence in technology, reliability, and customer satisfaction by being selected as the winner of the CDMO Leadership Awards 2025 in the category Biologics – International, as voted by global pharma and biotech companies themselves. We will continue to drive global expansion by leveraging our differentiated, customer-centric services and extensive partnership experience."

