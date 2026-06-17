IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Yujiro S. Hata Elected Chairman of its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a leading precision medicine oncology company, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Yujiro S. Hata, Chairman of the Board. Mr. Hata is currently President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of IDEAYA's Board. Terry Rosen, Ph.D., will serve as Lead Independent Director of IDEAYA's Board.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Yujiro on this Chair appointment," said Dr. Terry Rosen, Lead Independent Director, IDEAYA Biosciences. "Since founding IDEAYA over a decade ago, Yujiro's vision, passion for the mission, and leadership have been core to the evolution of IDEAYA from an early science-driven start-up to a leading precision medicine oncology company with an extensive clinical pipeline where commercial launch preparations are underway."

"I am grateful to the board for the opportunity to serve and advance IDEAYA's vision to drive forward our important cancer research and deliver breakthrough therapies for patients to address high unmet medical needs in cancer," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to IDEAYA's vision, strategy, mission, future growth, advancement of its research programs, development and potential commercialization of its product candidates, preparations for potential commercial launches, and the ability to deliver breakthrough therapies to patients with cancer and address unmet medical needs. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, including, but not limited to, those related to IDEAYA's clinical programs, commercial activities, and performance and/or achievements, to differ significantly and/or materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, enrollment rates, safety outcomes, efficacy results, regulatory interactions and decisions, and the ability to translate preclinical findings into clinical benefit, manufacturing and supply risks, competition, changes in standard of care, the timing and success of commercialization efforts, the outcome of collaborations and licensing arrangements, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of financial resources to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, are in IDEAYA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including IDEAYA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-announces-yujiro-s-hata-elected-chairman-of-its-board-of-directors-302802421.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.