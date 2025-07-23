IDEAYA Biosciences Announces 10-Year Anniversary R&D Day on September 8, 2025 to Present Multiple Clinical Data Updates and Outline Future Growth Strategy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced it will host an in-person and virtual R&D Day on September 8, 2025 from 8:00am to 10:00am ET in New York City to present multiple clinical data updates across the pipeline and highlight the next key drivers of growth and upcoming milestones.

"This year marks IDEAYA's ten-year anniversary since our founding, and we look forward to providing multiple clinical data updates across our potential first-in-class pipeline, and highlight our strategic vision, priority areas of scientific focus, and emerging clinical pipeline that will drive the next phase of our growth as a global leader in precision medicine oncology," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

Speakers will include members of IDEAYA's senior leadership team and key opinion leader(s).

Registration for this event can be accessed here or at the investors section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer. The company integrates small molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with extensive capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop potentially first-in-class targeted therapies for selected patient populations. IDEAYA has built a robust pipeline of targeted therapies focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, including bispecifics, with the goal of improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at a certain investor relation event. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2025.

