SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ICU Medical to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced that Company management will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held in San Francisco, California, January 13-16, 2025. ICU Medical’s presentation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET). Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 and Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac