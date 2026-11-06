ICON Launches FIRECREST AI-Directed Video Engine, Changing the Economics of Site Communications

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organisation, today announced the release of AI-directed video production capabilities within its FIRECREST site & patient communications platform.

ICON’s FIRECREST AI-directed video engine enables sponsors to automate the creation of high-quality, high-impact clinical trial videos. Unlike generic and unrestricted generative AI video tools, ICON’s FIRECREST empowers sponsors by delivering consistent, scalable and governed video output for regulated clinical trial environments, at speeds and scale that would previously have been prohibitively expensive.

The structured communication approach, templates, governance, and production methodology are predefined by ICON and sponsor subject matter experts, while AI executes and scales the production process.

Video production timelines are reduced approximately 10x, from days to hours. Sponsors maintain full control of production, review and launch processes, whilst all sponsor-confidential information is stored within ICON's secure environment.

With over half a million site users worldwide, and over five million clinical study related trainings delivered via the platform, FIRECREST creates a consistent operating model for site engagement across a Sponsor’s portfolio. The new AI-directed video engine leverages a rich library of proven content and templates, developed over more than 25 years of ICON’s experience creating study communications with its FIRECREST platform.

The platform's first application supports site selection and feasibility activities, converting study-specific information into engaging site selection videos that help investigator sites quickly understand research opportunities and study requirements.

“Clinical trials rely on effective communication with investigator sites,” said Brian Mallon, Executive Vice President, Site & Patient Solutions at ICON plc. “Video is a powerful communication format, and ICON’s AI-directed video engine removes cost and complexity, and is far faster than traditional video production, enabling sponsors to scale communication and deliver greater site engagement and message consistency, whilst maintaining governance and reducing risk”.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organisation. Offering deep operational and medical expertise we accelerate innovation, driving emerging therapies forward to improve patient outcomes. From molecule to medicine, we deliver integrated consulting, clinical development, commercialisation and post-marketing solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government and public health organisations worldwide. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,200 employees in 99 locations in 55 countries as at June 30, 2026. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

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