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Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) to Present Updated Clinical Data for ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at 68th ASH Annual Meeting

November 4, 2026 | 
2 min read
  • ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) is an investigational first- and only-in-class CD38 × BCMA × CD3 trispecific T-cell engager
  • Updated data from the Phase 1 TRIgnite-1 study include longer follow-up from the dose-escalation phase and early results from dose-expansion cohorts in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, Inc. (IGI), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Multispecific™ therapeutics in oncology, today announced that updated clinical data from the Phase 1 study of ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) will be presented as an oral presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“With longer follow-up from dose escalation and initial results from dose expansion, ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) continues to demonstrate robust efficacy and tolerability in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma,” said Lida Pacaud, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of IGI. “These results represent an important milestone in the development of this first and only trispecific T-cell engager targeting CD38 x BCMA x CD3. Together with our partner, AbbVie, we remain focused on advancing ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) as a potential new treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).”

ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) Oral Presentation (abstract link):

First- and only-in-class CD38 x BCMA x CD3 trispecific T-cell engager ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001): Updated Phase 1 (TRIgnite-1) study data demonstrate robust efficacy and tolerability in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)

Presenter: Binod Dhakal, M.D., Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW)

Date & Time: Saturday, December 12, 2026, 4–4:15pm CST

Room: La Nouvelle C at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans

Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: The March of Immunotherapy

About ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001)

ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) is an investigational first- and only-in-class trispecific T-cell engager targeting CD38 and BCMA on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells that is in development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Engineered using IGI`s BEAT® Multispecific Platform, ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) coordinates dual-antigen tumor recognition with immune engagement through T cells within a single molecular architecture. IGI and AbbVie formed an exclusive global licensing agreement for the trispecific in July 2025. ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) is being evaluated in multiple myeloma through the Phase 1 TRIgnite-1 study and a Phase 1/2 combination study.

About IGI

IGI is a global, fully integrated clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biologics in oncology. Headquartered in New York, NY, IGI is advancing a robust pipeline of novel, first-in-class Multispecifics™ aimed at addressing complex diseases and treating patients holistically. Powered by its proprietary BEAT® technology platform, IGI is committed to delivering breakthrough curative therapies to improve and extend the lives of patients battling hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.IGInnovate.com.

IGI Corporate Communications:

Corporate.communications@IGInnovate.com


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