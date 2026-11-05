Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) to Present Updated Clinical Data for ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at 68th ASH Annual Meeting

ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) is an investigational first- and only-in-class CD38 × BCMA × CD3 trispecific T-cell engager

Updated data from the Phase 1 TRIgnite-1 study include longer follow-up from the dose-escalation phase and early results from dose-expansion cohorts in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, Inc. (IGI), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Multispecific™ therapeutics in oncology, today announced that updated clinical data from the Phase 1 study of ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) will be presented as an oral presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“With longer follow-up from dose escalation and initial results from dose expansion, ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) continues to demonstrate robust efficacy and tolerability in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma,” said Lida Pacaud, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of IGI. “These results represent an important milestone in the development of this first and only trispecific T-cell engager targeting CD38 x BCMA x CD3. Together with our partner, AbbVie, we remain focused on advancing ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) as a potential new treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).”

ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) Oral Presentation (abstract link):

First- and only-in-class CD38 x BCMA x CD3 trispecific T-cell engager ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001): Updated Phase 1 (TRIgnite-1) study data demonstrate robust efficacy and tolerability in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)

Presenter: Binod Dhakal, M.D., Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW)

Date & Time: Saturday, December 12, 2026, 4–4:15pm CST

Room: La Nouvelle C at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans

Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: The March of Immunotherapy

About ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001)

ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) is an investigational first- and only-in-class trispecific T-cell engager targeting CD38 and BCMA on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells that is in development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Engineered using IGI`s BEAT® Multispecific Platform, ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) coordinates dual-antigen tumor recognition with immune engagement through T cells within a single molecular architecture. IGI and AbbVie formed an exclusive global licensing agreement for the trispecific in July 2025. ISB 2001 (ABBV-2001) is being evaluated in multiple myeloma through the Phase 1 TRIgnite-1 study and a Phase 1/2 combination study.

About IGI

IGI is a global, fully integrated clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biologics in oncology. Headquartered in New York, NY, IGI is advancing a robust pipeline of novel, first-in-class Multispecifics™ aimed at addressing complex diseases and treating patients holistically. Powered by its proprietary BEAT® technology platform, IGI is committed to delivering breakthrough curative therapies to improve and extend the lives of patients battling hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.IGInnovate.com .

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