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IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - September 8, 2026

September 8, 2026 | 
2 min read

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 8, 2026 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on August 31, 2026.

In its notification, Axxion S.A. indicated that it had crossed below the 1% threshold on August 27, 2026 following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: A person who notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
NameAddress (for legal entities)
Axxion S.A.15, rue de Flaxweiler, 6776 Grevenmacher, Luxembourg
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 08-27-2026
  • Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%
  • Denominator : 40.514.619
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked
to the securities		Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Axxion S.A.632,728364,04100.90%0.00%
Subtotal 364,04100.90%0.00%
TOTAL364,04100.90%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Axxion S.A.Option Put 16.5018-09-2026American10,0000.02%cash
Axxion S.A.Option Put 17.0018-09-2026American10,0000.02%cash
Axxion S.A.Option Put 16.0016-10-2026American10,0000.02%cash
TOTAL30,0000.07% 


 

TOTAL (A & B)		 

# of voting rights		 

% of voting rights
 394,0410.97%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Axxion S.A. is not controlled.

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy
Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance 
Legal@iba-group.com

Attachment


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