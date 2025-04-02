IBA signs contract for a Proteus®ONE solution to be installed at the Tri-Service General Hospital in Taiwan

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, April 2nd, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract for the supply of a Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solution to be located at the Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan.

The contract includes the supply of a Proteus®ONE system and a Quality Assurance package from IBA Dosimetry. Proteus®ONE is the market leading compact proton therapy system, upgradable over time to continue to offer the latest technology to IBA users. The system will also include DynamicARC®2 beam delivery capabilities, once this feature has received regulatory clearance.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are pleased to secure this latest order, the third in Taiwan to date. There continues to be strong interest in our Proteus®ONE solution across Asia. We look forward to working closely with the Tri-Service General Hospital team so that their cancer patients can benefit from this cutting-edge technology.”

Chun-Shu Lin, MD, PhD, Director and Professor at the Department of Radiation Oncology of Tri-Service General Hospital added: “We look forward to being able to offer proton therapy to our patients. It is clear to us that IBA is the most experienced and the most reliable supplier of this innovative treatment solution. The acquisition of IBA’s Proteus®ONE system represents a transformative step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge, compassionate care. This will be the first DynamicARC® beam delivery system in Taiwan.”

This is the third order of a Proteus®ONE system in Taiwan. Tri-Service General Hospital expects to start treating patients in late 2028. The first payment has been received.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between EUR 35 and 45 million.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About the Tri-Service General Hospital

The Tri-Service General Hospital (TSGH), established in 1946, is one of the leading medical centers in Taiwan. It operates under the supervision of the Ministry of National Defense, and is affiliated with the National Defense Medical Center (NDMC), serving as its primary teaching hospital.

TSGH provides comprehensive medical services to both military personnel and civilians, offering advanced care in clinical medicine, teaching, and research. The hospital is known for its excellence in specialized fields such as oncology, cardiovascular medicine, organ transplantation, and minimally invasive surgery.

As a national medical center, TSGH continuously strives to integrate innovation and humanity into its healthcare services, contributing significantly to both national defense health systems and Taiwan’s public medical landscape.

CONTACTS

IBA

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@icrhealthcare.com

1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235

2 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under development phase.





