I-Mab to Participate in September 2025 Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September, 2025:

Conference details are as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: September 3-5, 2025

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Webcast Link: Here

The webcast of the company presentation will be accessible from News & Events page of the I-Mab website for 90 days.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, bispecific antibody (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB) designed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first-line metastatic gastric cancers, with additional potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig was observed to maintain strong tumor-binding and anti-tumor activity, attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction with Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com