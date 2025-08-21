SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

I-Mab to Participate in September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September, 2025:

Conference details are as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: September 3-5, 2025

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM ET
Webcast Link: Here

The webcast of the company presentation will be accessible from News & Events page of the I-Mab website for 90 days.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, bispecific antibody (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB) designed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first-line metastatic gastric cancers, with additional potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig was observed to maintain strong tumor-binding and anti-tumor activity, attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction with Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
IR@imabbio.com

Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Baltimore, Maryland, skyline
Business
Maryland’s Life Sciences Scene Boasts Strong R&D, Manufacturing Talent
July 24, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie