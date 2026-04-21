Hyalex Orthopaedics Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of the HYALEX Slalom™ MTP Hemiarthroplasty System

Regulatory milestone positions company for initial commercial entry into large and underserved foot & ankle market

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyalex Orthopaedics today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its HYALEX Slalom™ MTP Hemiarthroplasty Implant, a next-generation implant designed around the proprietary Hydrosurf™ materials platform, for the treatment of degenerative conditions affecting the first metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint, including hallux rigidus.

The Slalom™ MTP Hemiarthroplasty Implant is engineered to restore joint function while preserving bone and soft tissue. Central to the implant is Hyalex’s breakthrough Hydrosurf™ material, a proprietary surface technology designed to closely replicate the biomechanical properties of native cartilage. Together with its advanced implant geometry, the system is designed to reduce pain, maintain range of motion, and provide a reliable alternative to traditional fusion procedures.

The clearance represents a foundational milestone for Hyalex, enabling the company’s first commercial product launch in the United States and marking its entry into the growing foot and ankle reconstruction market.

With this clearance Hyalex is commencing a limited U.S. market release, supported by targeted surgeon training programs and strategic channel buildout. Following the limited market release, the company is planning a full commercial rollout later this year. The company believes the Slalom™ MTP Implant has the potential to drive adoption within a sizable and underpenetrated segment of the orthopedic extremities market.

“The FDA clearance of the HYALEX Slalom™ MTP Implant is a pivotal milestone that validates our technology and accelerates our transition into a commercial-stage company,” said Carl Vause, Chief Executive Officer of Hyalex Orthopaedics, Inc. “We believe this system addresses a significant unmet clinical need while opening a meaningful market opportunity for tissue and motion-preserving solutions in first MTP joint disease. This clearance establishes the foundation for future growth and portfolio expansion.”

Key highlights of the system include:

Integration of Hydrosurf™ material technology for improved articulation and wear characteristics

An anatomically contoured implant designed to replicate natural joint kinematics

A streamlined instrumentation set to support surgical efficiency and reproducibility



First MTP joint arthritis affects a large and growing patient population, often leading to pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. Current standard-of-care surgical options, such as arthrodesis (fusion), eliminate joint motion. The Slalom™ MTP Implant offers a differentiated, motion-preserving alternative aligned with evolving surgeon and patient preferences.

“From a clinical standpoint, restoration of motion in the first MTP joint remains a primary objective in treating hallux rigidus,” said Nicholas Strasser, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “A hemiarthroplasty solution that delivers consistent, functional range of motion represents a meaningful advancement over traditional fusion.”

About Hyalex Orthopaedics

Hyalex is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Lexington, MA, developing transformational joint preservation technologies for diseased and damaged joints. The HYALEX HYDROSURF™ materials platform is protected by more than 25 patents and trademarks worldwide. The HYALEX Freestyle™ Knee Resurfacing System has received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for a clinical trial in the United States.

For more information: www.hyalex.com

Contact Information:



Deborah Leahy

Hyalex Orthopaedics

deb.leahy@hyalex.com

+1 (781) 778-3232

