Humonix Bio Announces Appointment of Thurein Htoo as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Welcomes Christie Markowitz as New Independent Board Director

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Humonix Biosciences, Inc., a leading specialty pharmaceutical research company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thurein Htoo as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. The company also warmly welcomes Christie Markowitz as its newest board director.

Mr. Htoo steps into the role of Chairman of the Board following a distinguished tenure on the board and brings with him a wealth of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He currently serves as the chief executive officer of Qlaris Bio, a clinical stage ophthalmic biotechnology company, and has held leadership roles across both large and emerging biopharmaceutical organizations. His prior roles include chief business officer of Qrativ and head of business development and corporate strategy at Novelion, following nearly a decade at Pfizer. He succeeds Richard Frederick, who has been instrumental in guiding the Board through a period of significant growth and innovation. Mr. Frederick will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and strategic insight.

“I am deeply honored to take on this new role as Chairman of the Board at such a pivotal time for Humonix Bio,” said Mr. Htoo. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Richard Frederick for his outstanding leadership and the invaluable guidance he provided to the company. His contributions have laid a solid foundation for our future success, and I am excited to build upon that as we continue to advance our mission to improve the translatability of research programs into potential future clinical successes using our human tissue-based 3D models.”

Christie Markowitz joins the Board of Directors with over two decades of industry experience in the life sciences sector. She currently serves as the Principal and Founder of Markowitz Strategic Group, providing fractional C-suite strategic consulting to drive organizational performance and uphold the interests of stakeholders. Previously, Ms. Markowitz held commercial leadership roles at Novartis, Takeda, Shire, Endo Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and Abbott.

“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Mr. Htoo to deliver on our shared vision of establishing Humonix as the industry leader in human tissue-based 3D models and to advance our tremendous growth potential as an invaluable research partner to our clients,” said Karen Torrejon, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Humonix Bio. “I am also pleased to welcome Ms. Markowitz as the newest member of the Humonix Bio Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging her depth of commercial experience to reach our revenue goals and redefine success in the pharmaceutical research industry.”

About Humonix Bio

Humonix Biosciences, Inc. is a leading specialty pharmaceutical research company leveraging proprietary human tissue-based 3D models to reduce the risk of clinical trial failure, enhance drug development success, and reduce development cost. Humonix Bio’s platform mitigates investment risk by directly predicting the translatability of preclinical data into potential clinical effectiveness, which enables partners to validate lead programs and to screen and select amongst promising compounds and biologics.

George Torrejon

Senior Director

gtorrejon@humonixbio.com

(631) 487-5553

www.humonixbio.com

