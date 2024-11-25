Humanetics Publishes Groundbreaking Data on the Growth of the Chinese Population

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics’ groundbreaking research into the changing size of Chinese consumers shows that the Chinese population is growing taller, broader and heavier on the weighing scale.









Humanetics has launched its latest size survey – SizeWorld CHINA – which captures the 3D body shape and dimensions of a broad sample of the Chinese population. After several year of detailed planning and data collection, the survey collected comprehensive body measurements and demographic data across six regions: North, Northeast, East, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest China. The study measured 9,023 individuals, including men, women, boys, and girls aged 6 to 75+, at 15 locations, representing China’s population based on national census data. This is particularly significant as the last officially published body survey in China, conducted in 1988, only included adults and provided a limited set of measurements. Since then, rapid economic growth and demographic shifts, such as the rise of the middle class, have significantly impacted body dimensions.

Anke Rissiek, Director of Humanetics Body Data Consulting Services, observed: “The new size trends include substantial increases in weight and girth - especially for men, a rise in height, notable age-related height differences, and variations in body proportions, such as shorter legs and longer torsos compared to European populations. This data is going to have a significant impact on improving and optimizing design for products sold in China.”

The collected data is now available in Humanetics’ iSize portal – the world’s largest data of 3D body scans captured for different regional populations. The iSize data is a critical resource for designers committed to creating clothing, products, vehicles and industrial spaces that address the needs and comforts of a complete range of end users, especially useful for designers and companies committed to address equitable design considerations for all users of their product.

The SizeWorld CHINA data will be accessible from RAMSIS – the Humanetics software that is used by ergonomics engineers in automotive, aerospace and industrial sectors to optimize the comfort and safety of critical environments by occupants of different sizes, and genders. The next RAMSIS software release will be in November. These new insights on the Chinese population are critical for industries that rely on accurate, up-to-date body data for the success of their products in China. Moreover, the RAMSIS database will leverage these detailed measurements to predict future population changes over the next 30 years, providing businesses with actionable insights for long-term product development.

The other critical usage of the data is by fashion, apparel, and accessory designers; retailers; and designers of protective clothing and equipment. The iSize and SizeWorld CHINA data updates are needed to refine size charts and grading systems tailored to specific target customers. The measurements help drive better design and they help ensure that the full protective function of safety equipment is delivered to all individuals. At retail these optimized sizings can drive sales and reduce returns and wastage.

Setting a New Standard for the Industry

As the first representative survey to include both, children and adults at the same time, SizeWorld CHINA sets a new benchmark for the apparel, automotive, and ergonomics industries. Over 36,000 scans were captured in four different postures (Standard, Relaxed, Reach, Seated). Precise measurements were extracted for each participant in accordance with ISO 7250, ISO 8559, ASTM, and RAMSIS standards, ensuring accuracy and comparability. Additionally, avatars were generated from these scans to enable more realistic product development across industries.

The survey follows Humanetics’ global methodology, aligning with other surveys like SizeGERMANY, SizeITALY, and Size NorthAmerica, ensuring compatibility across international markets. In addition to body scans, participants completed an extensive socio-demographic questionnaire covering topics such as apparel, sports, and automotive preferences, providing deeper insights into respondents’ backgrounds.

