Human Longevity Expands Its $1 Million Cancer Prevention Pledge to Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative supports early detection and eligible members diagnosed with stage IV disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) today expanded its $1 million Cancer Prevention Pledge to breast cancer, providing up to $1 million in treatment and clinical support for eligible members diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, subject to program terms.

"We are so confident in our integrated detection approach that we believe no member under our ongoing care should reach stage IV breast cancer without prior detection," said Dr. Wei-Wu He, CEO and Chairman. "Our pledge backs that confidence with support if advanced cancer develops despite our efforts."

Personalized Risk Assessment and Early Detection

HLI combines whole genome sequencing, advanced diagnostics, and ongoing physician care through:

Whole genome sequencing: Analysis of BRCA1, BRCA2, and other genes associated with inherited cancer risk.

Analysis of BRCA1, BRCA2, and other genes associated with inherited cancer risk. Breast screening, imaging, and liquid biopsies: Risk-based mammography, dedicated breast MRI when clinically indicated, and other evaluations, with consideration of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests as a complement to established screening.

Risk-based mammography, dedicated breast MRI when clinically indicated, and other evaluations, with consideration of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests as a complement to established screening. AI-enabled analysis and longitudinal care: Integration of genomic, imaging, biomarker, and clinical data, with physician guidance and follow-up.

Access to Emerging Treatments

Long-term care builds a detailed health history to guide individualized treatment decisions. HLI is working with innovators to accelerate access to appropriate precision treatments and clinical trials.

"Investigational mRNA cancer vaccines, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies, and other precision treatments may offer options for certain advanced cancers," said Dr. He. "Our pledge helps eligible members access interventions suited to their cancer." Availability depends on cancer type, clinical eligibility, and regulatory status.

How the Pledge Works

Members must maintain continuous enrollment in HLI's Executive Health Program or an eligible 100+ Longevity Program, complete recommended screenings, and satisfy HLI's Cancer Screening Commitment Agreement. For eligible stage IV breast cancer diagnoses during active participation, support may include qualifying treatment costs, care coordination, specialist consultations, and personalized treatment planning. Eligibility, covered services, limitations, and financial contributions are governed by the applicable agreement and program terms.

About Human Longevity

Human Longevity, Inc. integrates genomics, artificial intelligence, advanced imaging, and diagnostics to extend human healthspan through personalized evaluations and ongoing care.

Learn more at www.humanlongevity.com

Info@humanlongevity.com

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SOURCE Human Longevity, Inc.