Human Continuum Appoints Dr. Michael Milligan, MD, MBA, as its Chief Medical Officer to Oversee Innovative Applications for Next-Generation Extracellular Vesicle Therapeutics

Human Continuum Inc. Human Continuum Inc. Appoints Dr. Michael Milligan, MD, MBA, as its Chief Medical Officer.

New York, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Continuum Inc. (“HC” or “the Company”), a developer of platelet-derived and plant-based exosome therapeutics and diagnostics, today announced that it has appointed prominent sports medical professional Michael Milligan, MD, MBA, as its Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Milligan is fellowship-trained and certified in sports medicine and board-certified in family medicine. He brings more than 25 years of clinical, leadership, and research experience, with extensive expertise in sports injuries and musculoskeletal and orthopedic medicine.

“As medical science continues to improve how we extend both lifespan and quality of life, more people are taking an active interest in their long-term health,” said Dr. Michael Milligan, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Human Continuum. “I am very pleased to join Dr. Law and Dr. Sial and to apply my decades of clinical and research experience toward advancing extracellular vesicle-based therapeutics and topical formulations. The scientific potential of this technology is significant, and I am excited to contribute to advancing solutions that support healthier, longer lives alongside the Human Continuum team.”

Currently, Dr. Milligan is program director for primary sports medicine, regenerative medicine, and for business strategy for HSS Florida. Prior to joining HSS FL, he was program director of primary care sports medicine and medical director of sports medicine outreach for the Andrews Institute in Pensacola, Florida. During his time at the Andrews Institute Dr. Milligan led numerous initiatives including value metric based health care programs, service line coordination to improve viability during implementation of the CMS bundled payment program for joint replacement, and development of an integrated multidisciplinary spine program.





Figure 1 – Human Continuum Inc. Appoints Dr. Michael Milligan, MD, MBA, as its Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Milligan came to the Andrews Institute after a decade in college athletics serving as the Head Team Physician and Medical Director of all athletic programs at University of Nevada Las Vegas and later as the Head Team Physician and Medical Director of Northwestern University Athletics and Health Services Sports Medicine. During his tenure in Division I collegiate athletics, Dr. Milligan served as the primary physician overseeing all athlete healthcare while also leading the development of innovative programs within and beyond the athletic environment, including wellness initiatives, research projects, and performance optimization efforts. He was also a member of the Department of Orthopedics and Northwestern Medicine and a member of the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Nevada School of Medicine Las Vegas.

In the realm of scholarly works, Dr. Milligan served on the IRB (Institutional Review Board) at UNLV, led the early development of the UNLV sports performance lab, has served as editor for peer reviewed journals, spoken across the country at medical conferences, and participated in varying roles on numerous studies and publications.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Milligan to the team,” said Dr. Sean Law, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Human Continuum. “Dr. Milligan’s hands-on clinical experience, particularly in working with high-performance athletes, brings valuable insight into musculoskeletal health, recovery science, and performance optimization. That perspective will be instrumental as we advance extracellular vesicle–based therapeutics aimed at enhancing long-term health and quality of life for all.”

Human Continuum’s mission is to advance next-generation biologic solutions that address a variety of health issues through innovation in exosome therapies. By harnessing the regenerative signaling potential of platelet-derived exosomes, the Company aims to deliver a minimally invasive, scalable, and standardized platform for systemic rejuvenation and inflammation management, setting a new benchmark in longevity-focused care.

About Human Continuum Inc.

Human Continuum Inc. is developing a platform of exosome-based therapeutics and diagnostics spanning longevity, orthopedics, aesthetics, and dermatology. Our lead program is an investigational IV infusion of standardized, cell-free, platelet-derived exosomes designed to deliver regenerative signals that may help modulate systemic inflammation and support cellular health.

Beyond IV infusion, we are advancing:

Injectable hydrogel–exosome candidates for musculoskeletal conditions (e.g., osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries), engineered for localized, sustained delivery.

for musculoskeletal conditions (e.g., osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries), engineered for localized, sustained delivery. Topical plant-derived exosome formulations for skin appearance and barrier support, with scalable isolation and QC built for consumer and clinic settings.

for skin appearance and barrier support, with scalable isolation and QC built for consumer and clinic settings. Point-of-care diagnostics for rapid joint-infection detection using synovial-fluid exosomal biomarkers.

for rapid joint-infection detection using synovial-fluid exosomal biomarkers. Exosomal biomarker panels to aid early diagnosis and longitudinal monitoring of orthopedic disease.

For more corporate information please visit: humancontinuum.com

For further Human Continuum information, please contact:

Email: Info@hcontiuum.com

Business Tel: 877-484-8626

Forward Looking Statements

