Humacyte to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 2, 2024 | 
2 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, in New York, NY on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Event: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location: The Lotte New York Palace, NY
Presentation: Thursday, December 5, 8:00 a.m. EST
Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/

A replay will be available for a limited time following the presentation on the Events & Presentations portion of the Humacyte website.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. Humacyte develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial product candidates, a portfolio of ATEVs, are currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis, and peripheral artery disease. A Biologics License Application for the ATEV in the vascular trauma indication is currently under review by the FDA and was granted Priority Review. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received an RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

Humacyte Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1-617-435-6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
investors@humacyte.com

Humacyte Media Contact:
Rich Luchette
Precision Strategies
+1-202-845-3924
rich@precisionstrategies.com
media@humacyte.com

