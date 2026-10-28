Humacyte Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Symvess and Other Bioengineered Tissues

– Patent provides coverage into 2043 for key aspects of how Symvess is manufactured, sterilized, stored and shipped.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a commercial-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues at commercial scale, today announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent covering key aspects of the manufacturing, sterilization, storage and shipping of Symvess® (the acellular tissue engineered vessel, or ATEV) and other bioengineered human tissues. U.S. Patent No. 12,742,144, titled “Systems, Devices and Methods for Engineered Tissue Construct Transport and Containment” provides protection into 2043 and complements a family of existing patents and patent applications encompassing the design and composition of Humacyte’s products and their methods of manufacture.

“The issuance of this patent significantly strengthens our intellectual property portfolio by extending protection for key aspects of our bioengineering platform into 2043,” said Laura Niklason, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “The extended term of this new patent provides long-term protection for key aspects of our technology and enhances our ability to create sustainable value as we aim to advance our next-generation regenerative medicine products toward broader clinical and commercial adoption.”

Humacyte’s lead product, Symvess, is a first-in-class bioengineered human tissue designed to serve as a universally implantable vascular conduit for use in arterial replacement and repair. Humacyte plans to submit a supplemental BLA this year seeking to add dialysis access as the second approved indication for the ATEV following its December 2024 FDA approval in the vascular trauma indication. Symvess is grown using human cells and produced in a bioreactor bag that houses the blood vessel throughout manufacturing, sterilization, storage and shipment, remaining sealed until it is opened in a surgical theater for implantation into a patient. The newly issued patent covers methods of producing, serializing, storing and shipping the bioreactor and the ATEV housed inside. The ATEV is produced in proprietary manufacturing systems, including Humacyte’s LUNA200™ production equipment, which are covered by multiple issued U.S. and international patents and patent applications. The Company has an 83,000 square foot bioprocessing facility, with the ability to manufacture human tissue of different diameters and lengths at commercial scale located in Durham, North Carolina.

For uses other than the FDA approval in the extremity vascular trauma indication, the ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication was approved by the FDA in December 2024. ATEVs are also currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting other vascular applications, including arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our plans and ability to commercialize Symvess and, if approved by regulatory authorities, our product candidates, successfully and on our anticipated timelines; our ability to manufacture Symvess and, if approved by regulatory authorities, our product candidates in sufficient quantities to satisfy our clinical trial and commercial needs; the anticipated benefits of our ATEVs relative to existing alternatives; the anticipated commercialization of our ATEVs and our ability to manufacture at commercial scale; our plans and ability to execute product development, process development and preclinical development efforts successfully and on our anticipated timelines; the anticipated characteristics and performance of our ATEVs and the public perception thereof; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business; and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings, acceptances and approvals. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Humacyte may be adversely affected by other economic, business, competitive and/or reputational factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the header “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, each filed by Humacyte with the SEC, and in future SEC filings. Most of these factors are outside of Humacyte’s control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Except as required by law, we have no current intention of updating any of the forward-looking statements in this press release. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Humacyte Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1-617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

investors@humacyte.com