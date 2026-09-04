HR HealthCare Launches Liv™ Pre-lubricated Intermittent Catheter for Women

YORK, Pa., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR HealthCare today announced the introduction of the Liv™ Pre-lubricated Intermittent Catheter, developed to support women's bladder management needs. For many women, intermittent self-catheterization is part of daily life alongside work, family, travel, and social commitments. Liv combines protective features with a modern profile and packaging designed to fit into busy lives.

"Intermittent catheterization is part of everyday life for many women, and the device they use should fit into that life as seamlessly as possible," said Colby Wiesman, President and CEO, HR HealthCare. "Liv reflects our commitment to the bladder-management category, meaningful innovation, and women's quality of life. By bringing clinically informed technology together with thoughtful, purpose-built design, we are expanding our portfolio with a product intended to support active women who self-catheterize."

Liv incorporates design elements adapted from established intermittent catheter technologies to support hygienic self-catheterization. The self-contained catheter remains within a protective housing, helping minimize contact between the catheter and hands or external surfaces.[1] Its soft silicone, pre-lubricated introducer tip is designed to help bypass the distal urethra, drawing on published evidence related to introducer-tip catheter designs and urinary tract infection outcomes among intermittent catheter users.[2]

Liv combines individual packaging with the proprietary EZ‑Advancer® locking mechanism. The packaging helps protect each catheter from potential contamination during storage and transport in a portable format, while the proprietary EZ‑Advancer® locking mechanism supports smooth, controlled catheter insertion.

"Through ongoing conversations with women who use intermittent catheters and the clinicians who support their care, we saw an opportunity to build on established catheter technologies in ways that better reflect women's lifestyle needs," said Sara Zebouni, Regional Sales Director, HR HealthCare. "Sharing those perspectives and drawing on those experiences across our organization helped inform a design intended to fit naturally alongside the personal products women carry and use every day."

Liv Pre-lubricated Intermittent Catheter is offered in French sizes 8–14 and is supplied in boxes of 30.

Liv is now available through national distribution and medical supply partners. For clinical education resources, product ordering information, or medical supply management support, contact HR HealthCare:

Customer Care: 800.985.9048 | customercare@hrhealthcare.com



Patient Services: 717.208.8689 | patientservices@hrhealthcare.com

For more information about Liv Pre-lubricated Intermittent Catheter, visit https://www.hrhealthcare.com/liv/.

[1] Hudson, E., & Murahata, R. I. (2005). Spinal Cord, 43(10), 611–614.



[2] Bennett, C. J., Young, M. N., Razi, S. S., et al. (1997). The Journal of Urology, 158(2), 519–521.

About HR HealthCare

HR HealthCare is a professionally managed, family-owned company headquartered in York, PA, recognized as a trusted leader in the U.S. medical technology industry. The company specializes in the development, manufacture, and supply of healthcare products, with integrated technology and support services to meet diverse healthcare needs. Guided by its purpose of Positively Impacting People's Lives, HR HealthCare delivers innovative solutions to help healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers across the care continuum.

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SOURCE HR HealthCare