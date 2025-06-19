SUBSCRIBE
HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Small Molecule IRF5 Program at FOCIS 2025

June 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting Smart Allostery platform-identified regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present preclinical data from the Company's interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5) program in an oral and poster presentation at the 25th Annual Meeting of the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS 2025), taking place June 24-27, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Targeting IRF5: Discovery and Preclinical Development of Selective Small Molecule Inhibitors

Session: Late-Breaking Abstracts

Session Date and Time: Wed., Jun. 25, 3:15-5:15 PM ET

Presentation Time: 4:00-4:15 PM ET

Location: Salons H-K, Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

HotSpot Investor & Media Contact:

Natalie Wildenradt

nwildenradt@hotspotthera.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotspot-therapeutics-to-present-preclinical-data-from-small-molecule-irf5-program-at-focis-2025-302484574.html

SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics

