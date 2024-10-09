HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from MALT1 CBM Signalosome Glue Program at 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as “natural hotspots,” today announced it will present preclinical data from the Company’s mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1) CARD11-BCL10-MALT1 (CBM) signalosome glue program highlighting its potential NF-kB-driven solid tumors in a poster presentation at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium, taking place October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Targeting the CBM signalosome with a MALT1 scaffolding inhibitor for treatment of NFkB driven solid tumors

Poster Session: Molecular Targeted Agents

Session Date and Time: Wed., Oct. 23, 2024, 12:00-19:00 CEST

Abstract Number: 105

