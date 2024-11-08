HotSpot Therapeutics Presents Additional Phase 1 Biomarker Data on Novel CBL-B Inhibitor HST-1011 at 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as “natural hotspots,” today announced it will present additional Phase 1 clinical biomarker data for HST-1011, an investigational oral, selective inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene (CBL-B), in a poster presentation at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

“These biomarker data emerging from our Phase 1 clinical study of HST-1011 provide strong support for the biological activity and therapeutic potential of CBL-B inhibition, with HST-1011 treatment yielding an increase in immune activation as assessed through both peripheral blood and tumor gene expression,” said Alison O’Neill, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of HotSpot Therapeutics. “Moreover, while the data are preliminary and in a small number of patients, baseline immune signature analyses suggest the potential for the prediction of clinical response. Collectively, the insights derived from these data support the further interrogation of biomarkers as HST-1011 advances through future clinical development.”

The presentation describes additional clinical biomarker data from the ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose-escalation study of HST-1011:

An HST-1011-derived gene response signature showed a consistent dose-dependent increase in patient peripheral blood, with patients who demonstrated clinical benefit showing a higher expression of the signature in on-treatment biopsies.

Preliminary T- and B-cell receptor next-generation sequencing data showed HST-1011 impacted both immune cell populations, with changes observed in several metrics associated with clinical benefit.

At baseline, patients who benefitted from HST-1011 treatment showed higher tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte expression and a higher immune signature score, suggesting a potential for prediction of clinical benefit.

