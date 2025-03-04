Hoth Therapeutics Announces Positive Findings on GDNF’s Potential as a Game-Changer in Obesity Treatment and Reduced Fatty Liver Disease

Research Demonstrates GDNF’s Ability to Prevent and Reverse Obesity by Enhancing Fat Metabolism and Energy Expenditure

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced preclinical findings that highlight the potential of Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) as a revolutionary treatment for obesity. The study, conducted in GDNF-transgenic (GDNF-tg) models, demonstrated that GDNF significantly reduces fat accumulation, enhances metabolism, and improves insulin sensitivity, even under high-fat diet conditions.

“These compelling findings reinforce GDNF’s potential to fundamentally alter the way we approach obesity treatment,” said Robb Knie CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. “Unlike traditional weight-loss interventions that primarily focus on appetite suppression or caloric restriction, GDNF directly enhances the body’s natural ability to burn fat and increase metabolic efficiency.”

Key Findings from the Study:

Protection Against High-Fat Diet-Induced Obesity – GDNF-tg mice exhibited significantly lower body weight and reduced fat deposition despite consuming a high-fat diet.

Enhanced Fat Burning and Energy Expenditure – GDNF increased basal metabolic rate, oxygen consumption, and carbon dioxide production, leading to higher energy expenditure without changes in food intake.

Inhibition of Fat Cell Formation (Adipogenesis) – GDNF suppressed key genes involved in fat storage, including PPAR-γ, FASN, and SREBF1, while promoting fat oxidation pathways.

Improved Insulin Sensitivity and Glucose Regulation – GDNF-tg mice showed enhanced glucose tolerance and lower serum leptin levels, markers of improved metabolic health.

Reduced Fatty Liver Disease – GDNF prevented hepatic steatosis (fat accumulation in the liver), a common obesity-related complication.

A Paradigm Shift in Obesity Treatment

Obesity is a major global health crisis, affecting over 650 million adults worldwide and contributing to life-threatening conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic syndrome. Current pharmacological treatments often have limited efficacy or undesirable side effects. Hoth Therapeutics’ research into GDNF suggests a novel mechanism for weight management that works by enhancing energy metabolism rather than restricting food intake.

“The data suggest that GDNF-based therapies could offer an entirely new approach to obesity treatment—one that activates the body’s natural metabolic processes to burn excess fat efficiently,” added Robb Knie, CEO Hoth Therapeutics. “This represents a significant advancement over current anti-obesity drugs, which often fail to maintain long-term weight loss.”

Next Steps in Development

Hoth Therapeutics is actively exploring multiple pathways for the clinical translation of GDNF-based therapies, including recombinant protein delivery, gene therapy, and small-molecule mimetics that can activate the same metabolic pathways. The company plans to initiate further preclinical and clinical development efforts to bring this potential therapy closer to patients in need.

For more information on Hoth Therapeutics and its innovative pipeline, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

