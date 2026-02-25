HOTH THERAPEUTICS ACCELERATES HT-001 TRIAL ENROLLMENT WITH NEW CLINICAL SITE AS PATIENT DEMAND INCREASES

CLEER-001 Phase 2a Expansion Signals Growing Momentum Behind First-in-Class Therapy for Cancer Patients With No Current FDA-Approved Treatment Option

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) today announced a significant expansion of its CLEER-001 Phase 2a clinical trial with the addition of Regis Clinical Research as a new enrolling site. Located in Miami, Florida, Regis joins the growing CLEER-001 investigational site network as surging patient demand outpaces capacity at existing sites — a direct reflection of the compelling early clinical results HT-001 has produced and the desperate unmet need it addresses.

For the estimated 200,000 Americans who begin EGFR Inhibitor cancer therapy each year, the skin toxicities that accompany treatment are not a minor inconvenience. They are severe, often disfiguring rashes, lesions, and unrelenting itch that force up to one-third of patients to reduce or discontinue the chemotherapy keeping them alive. Today, those patients have no FDA-approved treatment option. HT-001 is designed to change that — and the data so far suggests it can.

Positive Signal

The interim CLEER-001 data is generating physician and patient interest that drives enrollment expansions like today's announcement:

100% of open-label cohort patients achieved the primary efficacy endpoint — an ARIGA rash severity score of ≤1 — by week six

Zero patients required dose reduction or discontinuation of their life-saving EGFRi cancer therapy while on HT-001

Over 65% of patients reported meaningful reductions in pain and itching

Zero dose-limiting toxicities observed across the entire trial to date

At the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, a case study demonstrated complete lesion and symptom resolution after just one week of twice-daily application in a metastatic breast cancer patient

For a patient population that currently has no targeted treatment, results like these represent a potential paradigm shift in how oncologists can manage one of the most common and quality-of-life-destroying side effects in all of cancer care.

A New Site, A New Market, A Growing Network

Regis Clinical Research brings IRB-approved, FDA-compliant research infrastructure and a new South Florida patient population to the CLEER-001 network. For Hoth, it means faster enrollment, a faster path to a complete data set, and a faster road to the regulatory milestones that matter.

"The addition of Regis Clinical Research is a direct response to the acceleration we are seeing in enrollment demand," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "The data speaks for itself. Patients and oncologists are taking notice — and we are building the infrastructure to meet that demand and deliver the full clinical readout this program deserves."

Patients and referring physicians may visit regisclinical.com or call +1 (305) 546-3952 to learn more about participation in the CLEER-001 trial.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life.

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, and the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

