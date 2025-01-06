HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Announce Dura Medical as the Expected Initial Florida Acquisition for its Planned International Network of Interventional Psychiatry Clinics

Dura Medical, with initial clinics in Naples and Fort Myers , to anchor the HOPE network in Florida

Delivers a full range of precision psychiatry services, including Ketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), to veteran and civilian residents of Florida

Stephen Durand , founder of Dura, to serve as Director of Clinic Growth for HOPE in Florida

Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to revenue and EBITDA for NRx

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., (“HOPE,” the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“NRx”) (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced the planned acquisition of Dura Medical (Dura), under a non-binding Letter of Intent. Dura is expected to be the first Florida acquisition for HOPE and serve as a cornerstone for the Southeastern States. Dura is revenue generating and EBITDA positive with immediate expansion opportunity to Florida’s East Coast and beyond.

Dura was founded in 2018 to offer a gold-standard, precision approach to treating mental health and chronic pain. The clinics were the first in Florida leverage the latest interventional psychiatry procedures, including Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato® and Stellate Ganglion Blocks, augmented by traditional psychiatry and therapy to provide a full continuum of care for people with depression, suicidality, PTSD, anxiety, and related disorders.

As a US Army Veteran, Mr. Durand and Dura Medical are proud to partner with the Veterans Affairs Community Cares Network (VA CCN) which ensures that military veterans have full access to treatment for suicidal depression, PTSD, and Traumatic Incident Reduction (TIR).

In conjunction with the planned acquisition, Mr. Durand has agreed to serve as HOPE’s Director of Clinical Growth for Florida, helping drive expansion throughout the state. He will be joined by David Feifel, MD, PhD (ref) and NRx’s Chief Strategy Officer, CAPT Dennis K. McBride, PhD (US Navy Ret., SES-4 National Defense University, Ret.) a Clinical Psychologist who most recently served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense retiring at a civilian 3 star rank and has led relevant initiatives within the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

“Dura Medical was founded with the mission to reduce suicide in our community and aims to treat more than 10,000 people by 2026. We’re excited to accelerate that mission by joining the HOPE Network and leading HOPE’s expansion in Florida and beyond,” said Stephen Durand, Founder of Dura Medical.

“We are delighted to welcome Dura to the HOPE family and look forward to working together to grow both Dura and the HOPE Florida network together,” said Jonathan Javitt, MD MPH and Matthew Duffy, Co-CEOs of HOPE Therapeutics. “In an era where over 13 million Americans seriously consider suicide every year, and an American dies from suicide every 11 minutes1, Dura will serve as a leader in setting the standard of care within our enterprise.”

The intended acquisition of Dura is subject to obtaining necessary financing, the completion of financial audits, execution of definitive agreements, and the satisfaction of standard closing conditions.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com) is a development stage healthcare delivery company that intends to develop a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS) and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx recently announced initiation of filing a New Drug Application for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

