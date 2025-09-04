Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the 23rd Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HOLX #holx--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the 23rd Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 9th.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

