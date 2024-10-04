SUBSCRIBE
Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2024 on Monday, November 4, 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HOLX #earnings--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on Monday, November 4, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing (888) 394-8218 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 (773) 305-6853 (for international callers) and referencing access code 4567924. Participants may also click here to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

Hologic will provide a live and webcast replay of the call on the Company’s website at www.investors.hologic.com. The call will be available there for 30 days. The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Contacts

Paula Izidoro
Manager, Investor Relations and Social Media
(858) 410-8904
paula.izidoro@hologic.com

