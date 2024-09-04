Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration Announces Second Annual Ocular Surface Stem Cell Transplantation Education Conference

ERLANGER, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / The Holland Foundation for Sight Restoration is thrilled to announce its second annual Ocular Surface Stem Cell Transplantation Education Conference, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, November 15-16, 2024, in Greater Cincinnati.

2023 Ocular Surface Stem Cell Transplantation Education Conference

Attendees during a session at the 2023 Ocular Surface Stem Cell Education Conference

“We’re excited to build on the success of last year’s conference by bringing together leading corneal surgeons, transplant coordinators and immunosuppression experts to discuss the latest advancements and proven protocols to treat patients with severe ocular surface disease.” said Dr. Edward Holland, Director of Cornea Services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Cincinnati. “This event is about more than just sharing knowledge; it’s about equipping surgeons with the tools and support they need to transform lives and address one of the biggest unmet needs in ophthalmology.”

The conference will feature training on proven protocols and techniques for ocular surface stem cell transplantation and provide attendees with resources to establish new Centers of Excellence, further expanding access to treatment.

“Supporting the development of new Centers of Excellence is a key goal of the Foundation, and this conference is a critical step in that direction,” added Robert Dempsey, Foundation Board President. “We are committed to ensuring that more patients worldwide receive the care they need and one way to do that is by training more physicians.”

The inaugural event in 2023 was a great success, attracting over 50 participants from across the globe. The Foundation looks forward to welcoming back attendees and inviting new participants to join this important educational opportunity.

For those interested in attending or learning more, please fill our our interest form

