SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

HLS Therapeutics to Host Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

July 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), announces that it will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer; John Hanna, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Walsh, Chief Commercial Officer. Slides to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via webcast.

CONFERENCE ID: 66543

DATE: Thursday, August 14, 2025

TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET

WEBCAST LINK: https://app.webinar.net/Zo9wjb9V5KR       

TRADITIONAL DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-699-1199 or 1-416-945-7677

RAPIDCONNECT: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/4kiYlSu

TAPED REPLAY:  1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450

REPLAY CODE: 66543#

The taped replay will be available for 14 days and the archived webcast will be available for 365 days.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics' website at www.hlstherapeutics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

Canada Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Sarepta Gets Reprieve, RFK Jr.’s New Changes, Roche’s Alzheimer’s Comeback and Q2 Earnings
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK to Inject ‘Tens of Billions’ in US Amid Trump’s Tariffs, Pipeline Reshuffles
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Earnings
AstraZeneca CEO Says World ‘Needs to Share’ in Global Pharma R&D
July 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Creative collage picture human hands hold scissors banknote cash cut money inflation crisis funds salary devaluation drawing background.
Earnings
Merck Cuts $3B to Support Aggressive Launch Schedule, Late-Stage R&D
July 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong