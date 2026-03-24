HKeyBio Launches HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1: World’s First NHP In Vitro Model for Autoimmune and Allergic Diseases

The integrated organ-on-chip platform offers 10–100x cost efficiency and 80% reduction in animal use, bridging the gap between preclinical NHP research and human clinical success.
SUZHOU, China, SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKeyBio, a global leading CRO specializing in preclinical and translational research for autoimmune and allergic diseases, today officially announced the launch of its HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 platform — the world's first non-human primate (NHP) in vitro model system dedicated to autoimmune and allergic diseases.
The platform integrates non-human primate-derived organoids, organ-on-chip technologies, and immune–tissue co-culture systems, successfully enabling a strategic transition from traditional in vivo animal studies to high-throughput in vitro research.
According to data published in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery (2024), the development of new drugs for autoimmune diseases typically takes 10–15 years, with an average cost of approximately $2.6 billion. Model selection during the preclinical stage plays a critical role in downstream translational success.
While maintaining the high translational value of NHP models, the HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 platform reduces single-experiment costs by 10–100×, providing innovative biotech companies with a breakthrough solution that balances scientific rigor and capital efficiency.
Market Pain Point: Structural Gap in NHP In Vitro Models
Drug development for autoimmune and allergic diseases has long faced a structural bottleneck.
According to the PhRMA 2024 industry report, the global autoimmune disease drug market is projected to grow from $145 billion in 2024 to $218 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.1%. However, drug development success rates continue to decline:
- Rodent models differ significantly from human disease mechanisms. FDA data indicate that approximately 90% of drug candidates fail during clinical trials, with insufficient predictive power of preclinical models being a major factor.
- High cost of NHP in vivo models: the procurement cost of a single cynomolgus monkey exceeds RMB 100,000, and a typical pharmacology study requires 20–50 animals.
- High inter-individual variability: coefficient of variation (CV) of traditional in vivo studies typically ranges from 30–50%, affecting data reliability.
"When we evaluated current market offerings, we identified a clear disconnect," said the CSO of HKeyBio. "Generic organoid companies lack NHP resources and autoimmune/allergy disease expertise; traditional CROs lack organoid and organ-on-chip technologies; and organ-chip startups often lack deep disease biology understanding. HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 was designed to bridge this gap — serving as both a natural extension of our existing NHP in vivo models and a bridge toward broader human disease applications."
Core Platform Architecture: A Three-Dimensional Integrated Design
Dimension 1: NHP-Derived In Vitro Model System
Built on more than 10,000 in vivo experiments accumulated over the past decade, HKeyBio has established standardized NHP-derived in vitro models:
- Cynomolgus monkey organoids, including intestinal organoids (>85% differentiation success rate), skin organoids (14–21 day culture cycle), airway organoids, and additional tissue models
- NHP organ-on-chip systems simulating intestinal permeability, lung epithelial-immune interactions, and skin microenvironment
- NHP co-culture systems integrating immune cells (T cells, B cells, mast cells, myeloid cells) with full tissue reconstruction of skin, lung, and intestinal environments
Dimension 2: Human Disease Modeling Platform
The platform simultaneously establishes human in vitro disease models in collaboration with leading hospitals including Ruijin Hospital affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and Shanxi Provincial People's Hospital, enabling cross-species validation.
Dimension 3: In Vivo–In Vitro Data Mapping and Validation
The platform has established a unique cross-validation system covering 12 diseases including asthma, COPD, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, improving predictive reliability.
Coverage of Four Major Disease Areas: First 12 Disease Models Launched
According to Evaluate Pharma 2024, these disease areas represent core directions in autoimmune and allergic drug development. Targeted therapies such as IL-4Rα, IL-23/IL-17, and JAK inhibitors generated combined global sales exceeding $35 billion in 2023.
Scientific Value and Commercial Advantages
- 10–100× cost reduction
- 60–80% reduction in animal use
- Variability reduced from 30–50% to 15–25%
- Single-cell resolution mechanistic insights
- 10–100× throughput increase
- Predictive accuracy improved to 75–82%
"HKeyBio has accumulated deep disease biology insights and extensive in vivo data assets in NHP autoimmune and allergic disease models," commented Professor Huili Lu. "The unique value of HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 lies in its seamless integration with existing in vivo models. This dual-track strategy represents the optimal paradigm for next-generation CRO services."
Technology Roadmap
Phase 1: Validation (Completed, 2024–2025)
- Six disease models validated
- Standardized SOP and ISO 9001 quality system established
- Long-term agreements with 2–3 NHP suppliers
- Three publications submitted and two patents filed
Phase 2: Expansion (2025–2026, Current Stage)
- 12 disease models launched
- Patient-derived organoid biobank (target: 500 samples)
- Clinical collaborations with 5–8 hospitals
- Initial commercial project delivery completed
Phase 3: Intelligent Upgrade (2026–2027)
- Automated organoid culture systems
- High-throughput liquid handling robotics
- 100,000+ data point database
- AI predictive models for efficacy and toxicity
- Industry standards for NHP in vitro models
Business Model and Service Capabilities
Custom Model Development
- Service timeline: 3–6 months
- Deliverables: standardized model, full methodology report
- Use cases: target validation, novel mechanism exploration
High-Throughput Drug Screening
- Hundreds to thousands of compounds per week
- SAR studies and lead optimization
- Dose-response curves and IC50/EC50
Mechanism and Biomarker Discovery
- Single-cell sequencing
- Spatial transcriptomics
- High-content imaging
- Flow cytometry
Integrated In Vitro–In Vivo Service Package
- In vitro screening → in vivo validation → translational strategy
- Reduced development risk
- Ideal for milestone and IPO projects
Strategic Vision
HKeyBio positions itself as a strategic preclinical partner for next-generation autoimmune and allergic therapies. The launch of HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 marks HKeyBio's transformation from an NHP in vivo model expert to an integrated in vivo–in vitro research platform.
"Our clients don't lack data — they need clarity and actionable insight," said the CSO of HKeyBio. "HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 enables earlier-stage decision making, lower cost, and higher-throughput data generation to support rational Go/No-Go decisions."
About HKeyBio
HKeyBio is a leading CRO focused on autoimmune and allergic diseases, headquartered in Suzhou, China, with business offices in San Francisco and Boston.
Core technology platforms include:
- HKEY-NHP-MATRIX 2.0 — NHP disease model matrix covering 30+ diseases
- HKEY-AIDMD 3.0 — autoimmune disease model database with 10,000+ studies
- HKEY-AIRx™ 1.0 — translational preclinical strategy platform
- HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 — NHP-derived in vitro organoid + organ-chip platform
HKeyBio provides end-to-end research services from target validation to IND submission for global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
For more information, visit: www.hkeybio.com Email: tech@hkeybio.com
All data cited in this press release are derived from publicly available academic literature and industry reports including Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, PhRMA, Evaluate Pharma, and FDA publications.
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SOURCE HKeyBio