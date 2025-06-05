Highlights in Oral Presentation of Mabwell’s 9MW2821 at 2025 ASCO

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held in Chicago, USA, from May 30 to June 3, the results of the Phase Ib/II clinical study of 9MW2821 in combination with Toripalimab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC) were presented by Prof. Xinan Sheng, Chief Physician of the Department of Urologic Oncology, Beijing Cancer Hospital, on behalf of the research team, with key highlights as below:

Oral Presentation

Background:

Urothelial carcinoma (UC) is a common malignant tumor worldwide. Global cancer statistics released in 2024 showed that bladder cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, with about 614,000 new cases and 220,000 deaths annually. The burden and morbidity of bladder cancer is significantly higher in men than in women. It is the sixth most common cancer and the ninth leading cause of cancer death in men [1].

9MW2821 (Bulumtatug Fuvedotin, BFv) is a next-generation Nectin-4 targeting antibody-drug conjugate. Previous study of BFv has shown promising efficacy in la/mUC patients who progressed on/after platinum-based chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors [2]. A pivotal phase 3 study of BFv is ongoing in China (NCT06196736, CTR20234024).

Toripalimab is a novel recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that has been approved in multiple countries including China and the USA.

It is the first time to report in detail on the efficacy and safety of 9MW2821 in combination with Toripalimab in patients with la/mUC.

Method:

This is a phase Ib/II, open-label, multicenter study of BFv and Toripalimab in la/mUC in China. Every 21 days per cycle, patients received BFv (1.0 or 1.25mg/kg, on day 1 and 8) and Toripalimab (240mg, on day 1). Treatment until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Results:

As of Apr. 30, 2025, 52 patients with la/mUC were enrolled. Among the 40 assessable patients (treatment-naive for la/mUC) with the median age of 67, 70% of patients were male, 72.5% had an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) score of 1, 55% with tumor primary site at upper urinary tract, 15% had liver metastases, 82.5% were Nectin-4 positive and 20% were PD-L1 positive.

The Objective Response Rate (ORR) was 87.5% (95% CI: 73.2, 95.8), confirmed ORR was 80%, complete response (CR) rate was 12.5%, Disease Control Rate (DCR) was 92.5% (95% CI: 79.6, 98.4). 97.5% of assessable patients had tumor reduction, 57.5% of assessable patients had tumor reduction of 50% above.

The ORR in selected subgroups was consistent with results in overall population. Different subgroups of treatment-naive patients could benefit from BFv and Toripalimab regardless of primary tumor site, liver metastasis, expression of Nectin-4 and PD-L1. The ORR was 100% (24/24) in patients older than 65, 94.44% (17/18) in patients with tumor primary site at lower urinary tract, 83.33% (5/6) in patients with liver metastasis, 100% (7/7) in nectin-4 negative patients, and 100% (8/8) in PD-L1 positive patients.

As of April 30, 2025, 45% (18/40) of subjects experienced disease progression or death, with a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 12.5 months (95% CI: 6.47-NA), and a median duration of response (mDoR) that has not been reached. Median follow-up time was 10.8 months, thus mPFS and mDoR was not mature.

The incidence rate of treatment-related adverse events (TRAE) was 98.1%, and most of the TRAEs were grade 1-2. The incidence rate of TRAEs ≥grade 3 was 42.3%, mainly characterized by neutrophil counts decreased (11.5%), alanine aminotransferase increased (5.8%), and white blood cell decreased (5.8%). The incidence rate of serious TRAEs was 28.8%, and no TRAEs leading to death occurred. BFv and Toripalimab showed well-tolerated safety profile. No new safety signals of BFv or Toripalimab were observed in this study.

Conclusion:

BFv combined with Toripalimab has demonstrated encouraging efficacy and manageable safety profile in la/mUC. Patients with advanced age, liver metastases and negative expression of Nectin-4 also achieved considerable response in this study, suggesting that BFv in combination with Toripalimab may provide a new treatment option for patients with advanced UC who are intolerant of or potentially have a poor prognosis with platinum-based chemotherapy. A pivotal phase 3 study of BFv combined with Toripalimab vs platinum-based chemotherapy is ongoing in China (NCT06592326, CTR20242828).

About 9MW2821

9MW2821 is a novel Nectin-4 targeting ADC, which achieves site-specific modification of antibody through proprietary conjugate technology linkers and optimized ADC conjugation process of Mabwell. It stands out as the first clinical-stage drug candidate among Chinese companies for this specific target. And it's the first Nectin-4 targeting ADC to disclose clinical efficacy data in cervical, esophageal, and breast cancers. 3 Phase III pivotal clinical trials are ongoing. Its monotherapy and combination therapy with Toripalimab for UC have been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. It has also been granted Fast Track Designations (FTD) for 3 indications and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for 1 indication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

[1] Bray F, et al. Global cancer statistics 2022: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries[J]. CA Cancer J Clin, 2024; [2] Zhang et al. ASCO 2024.

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with the entire value chain of the pharmaceutical industry. We provide more effective and accessible therapy and innovative medicines to fulfill global medical needs. Since 2017, an advanced R&D system which covers target discovery, early discovery, druggability, preclinical, clinical research and manufacturing transformation was established. Mabwell has 16 pipeline products in different stages based on a world-class and state-of-the-art R&D engine, including 12 novel drug candidates and 4 biosimilars. We focus on the therapeutic areas of oncology, immunology, bone disorders, ophthalmology, hematology and infectious diseases, etc. Of these, 4 products have been approved and commercialized, 1 product filed for pre-NDA meeting, 2 products are in pivotal trials. We have also undertaken 1 national major scientific and technological special project for "Significant New Drugs Development", 2 projects for National Key R&D Programmes, and multiple provincial and municipal science and technological innovation projects. Mabwell's Taizhou factory possesses robust in-house manufacturing capability compliant with international GMP standards regulated by the NMPA, FDA and EMA, and has passed the EU QP Audit. The large-scale manufacturing base in Shanghai and the ADC commercialized manufacturing base in Taizhou are under construction. Our mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and our vision is "Innovation, from ideas to reality". For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential safety, efficacy, regulatory review or approval and commercial success of our product candidates and those relating to the Company's product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory milestones and timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. "Forward-looking statements" are statements that are not historical facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would", and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: environment; politic; economy; society; legislation; our dependence on our product candidates, most of which are still in preclinical or various stages of clinical development; our reliance on third-party vendors, such as contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; our ability to complete required clinical trials for our product candidates and obtain approval from regulatory authorities for our product candidates; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential impact of COVID-19; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel. In case one or more of these risks or uncertainties deteriorate, or any assumptions are incorrect, the actual results may be seriously inconsistent with the stated results.

The Company cautions all the persons not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation, except as specifically required by law and the rules of the applicable Stock authority to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking descriptions, figures and assumptions in this press release are applicable to this statement.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highlights-in-oral-presentation-of-mabwells-9mw2821-at-2025-asco-302474191.html

SOURCE Mabwell