Hexiris Ophthalmics to Present First-in-Human OBi Glaucoma Data at Five Fall Meetings, Beginning with the Ophthalmology Futures Forum in London

Physician-founded company will bring its office-based interventional glaucoma platform to Ophthalmology Futures, ESCRS, Sally Letson, CGS and AAO 2026

Hexiris Inc. The Hexiris OBi platform: OBi Core, OBi Shunt, OBi Spacer and OBi Gon, each designed for a different aqueous outflow pathway, from angle-based procedures to subconjunctival filtration.

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexiris Ophthalmics, a physician-founded developer of interventional glaucoma technologies, today announced a fall program spanning five major ophthalmology meetings in Europe and North America, where the company will present its OBi platform and first-in-human clinical results. First up: co-founder Dr. Nir Shoham-Hazon will present the company and its clinical experience at the Ophthalmology Futures Forum in London on September 10, during the week of the 44th ESCRS Annual Congress.

Hexiris was founded by surgeons Dr. Houfar Sekhavat and Dr. Nir Shoham-Hazon after humanitarian missions in Gabon, Mozambique and Mexico, where they saw the same reality in every clinic: effective treatments for glaucoma exist, but far too many patients cannot access them. The bottleneck is access to an operating room.

Glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness, projected to affect approximately 112 million people worldwide by 2040, yet the vast majority of glaucoma surgical procedures are still performed in operating-room settings, and a Rutgers University analysis presented at ARVO 2026 found that about 80 percent of US counties have no glaucoma specialist at all.

The company's answer is the OBi platform, a family of instruments comprising OBi Core, OBi Gon, OBi Shunt and OBi Spacer. Together they span the major aqueous outflow pathways, from angle-based procedures to subconjunctival filtration, and are designed to bring glaucoma surgery out of the operating room and to the slit lamp. The first procedure to market, OBi Core, is a minimally invasive, ab externo, transconjunctival bleb surgery designed to offer a simplified, office-based approach to filtration surgery for patients who might otherwise require an operating room. It is performed at the slit lamp without capital equipment.

In the platform's first-in-human series, eleven eyes with mild, moderate and advanced glaucoma were treated with OBi Core by three surgeons. No device- or procedure-related adverse events were observed, and early postoperative intraocular pressures ranged from the single digits to the low teens. Additional clinical series are being compiled, and the company's first clinical studies are underway in Canada.

"Everywhere we operated on mission, the patients were there and the operating room was not," said Dr. Shoham-Hazon. "When glaucoma surgery can be performed safely at a slit lamp, it changes who can treat this disease, and where. This season we are putting our instruments directly into surgeons' hands."

Over the coming weeks, Hexiris will be present at five major meetings:

Ophthalmology Futures Forum, London, September 10. Dr. Shoham-Hazon presents the Hexiris platform and first-in-human results to the forum's audience of ophthalmic innovators, clinicians and investors.

ESCRS Annual Congress, London, September 11 to 15. Hexiris will be present at the 44th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons.

Canadian Glaucoma Society Meeting, end of September, Halifax, September 19 to 20. Hexiris will host hands-on OBi demonstrations for the Canadian glaucoma community.

57th Sally Letson Symposium, Ottawa, September 24 to 26. Under this year's theme, Reimagining Glaucoma Care Together, Hexiris will host hands-on OBi training for attending surgeons.

AAO 2026, New Orleans, October 9 to 12. Hexiris will showcase the OBi platform and host hands-on demonstrations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting.

These meetings come as Hexiris prepares for the planned commercial introduction of OBi Core and OBi Gon in select markets in early 2027, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

About Hexiris Ophthalmics

Hexiris Ophthalmics has developed a new generation of ophthalmic devices designed to simplify glaucoma treatment and expand access to care. Its technologies are designed to enable effective, minimally invasive glaucoma interventions across both surgical and office-based settings, thereby helping ophthalmologists treat patients earlier and more efficiently.

The company's mission is to make Interventional Glaucoma (IG) treatment accessible to more patients worldwide.

Media contact

Jean-Philippe Gravel

COO Hexiris

info@hexiris.ca

Regulatory notice: Regulatory status varies by product and jurisdiction. OBi Core holds a Health Canada medical device licence and FDA registered. OBi Gon, OBi Shunt and OBi Spacer are investigational and not approved for commercial use in the United States, Canada or the European Union, except where specifically authorized.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/945dbdba-fff0-479e-8e74-8c447c4ad61f