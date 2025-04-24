Hercules Pharmaceuticals Names Randy Erickson as Chief Growth Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hercules Pharmaceuticals, a national leader in pharmaceutical distribution and provider-aligned GPO services, today announced the appointment of Randy Erickson, RN, BSN, MBA, as Chief Growth Officer.

Randy joins Hercules with more than two decades of executive leadership in oncology and healthcare delivery. As CEO of Utah Cancer Specialists, one of the most respected and expansive community oncology practices in the country, he led over 375 employees across 13 locations, expanded the organization’s footprint into new states, and transformed workplace culture — achieving industry-leading levels of team engagement and retention.

In his new role, Randy will assume enterprise-wide responsibility for national expansion, provider network development, and manufacturer engagement. He will oversee all business development functions across Hercules and its GPO, Aria, with a focus on scaling the company’s influence across the U.S. healthcare landscape.

“Randy has done what very few leaders in this industry have — built and scaled a high-performing, provider-centered organization while creating a culture people wanted to be part of,” said Sara Amani, CEO of Hercules Pharmaceuticals. “He brings the operational credibility and strategic mindset to help accelerate Hercules’ next phase of growth and impact.”

Hercules continues to achieve and grow significant and strategic market share across key healthcare verticals by delivering measurable value to health systems, manufacturers, and community-based providers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.herculesrx.com and www.ariagpo.com.

Media Contact:

press@herculesrx.com

1-800-815-5800