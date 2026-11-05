HepQuant to Present Five Abstracts at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2026

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HepQuant announced the presentation of five abstracts at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2026, November 5-9 in Denver. The studies highlight the clinical application of the HepQuant DuO® test and its Disease Severity Index (DSI) result.

“These studies demonstrate the potential of quantitative liver function assessment to provide meaningful insights across a range of liver diseases,” said Dr. Greg Everson, Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant. “HepQuant DuO may help identify patients at increased risk of portal hypertension, varices, and decompensation, monitor changes in liver function over time, and provide a quantitative endpoint for clinical trials.”

HepQuant abstract poster presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2026 will take place November 5–7:

Abstract 1531, November 5, 12–1 p.m. MT: McRae, et al. Disease Severity Index for Identifying Decompensation and Clinical Progression. Analysis of 643 participants found that DSI was associated with liver disease decompensation and clinical progression, supporting further validation of its potential role in risk assessment.

McRae, et al. Analysis of 643 participants found that DSI was associated with liver disease decompensation and clinical progression, supporting further validation of its potential role in risk assessment. Abstract 1650, November 5, 12–1 p.m. MT: Mena, et al. Disease Severity Index Thresholds Across Liver Disease Severity Subgroups. An analysis of 1,266 participants found higher DSI values in groups with more advanced liver disease, supporting further evaluation of DSI thresholds associated with portal hypertension and transition to decompensated disease.

Mena, et al. An analysis of 1,266 participants found higher DSI values in groups with more advanced liver disease, supporting further evaluation of DSI thresholds associated with portal hypertension and transition to decompensated disease. Abstract 1675, November 5, 12–1 p.m. MT: Ganger, et al. Portal-Systemic Shunting and Transplant-Free Survival in Adults with Fontan Circulation. In 50 adults with Fontan circulation, elevated portal-systemic shunting (SHUNT%) was associated with more adverse clinical events, suggesting potential value for future research into surveillance and transplant referral strategies.

Ganger, et al. In 50 adults with Fontan circulation, elevated portal-systemic shunting (SHUNT%) was associated with more adverse clinical events, suggesting potential value for future research into surveillance and transplant referral strategies. Abstract 2398, November 6, 1–2 p.m. MT: Lawitz, et al. Changes in Disease Severity Index in Response to Therapeutic Interventions. Across 14 clinical trials, DSI detected changes in liver function associated with multiple therapeutic interventions, supporting its potential use as a quantitative functional endpoint in clinical trials.

Lawitz, et al. Across 14 clinical trials, DSI detected changes in liver function associated with multiple therapeutic interventions, supporting its potential use as a quantitative functional endpoint in clinical trials. Abstract 3247, November 7, 1–2 p.m. MT: Shiffman, et al. Added Prognostic Value of Serial Disease Severity Index Measurements. In 215 participants with advanced liver disease, repeated DSI measurements improved prediction of clinical progression compared with baseline measurements alone, supporting the potential of serial testing for dynamic risk assessment.

About HepQuant

HepQuant has developed noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers’ clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.

HepQuant DuO® is a laboratory developed test (LDT), performed solely in our CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory. This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements. This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Joellyn Enos, Chief Commercial Officer

Joellyn.Enos@HepQuant.com

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