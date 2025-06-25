SUBSCRIBE
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes Application to the OTCQB

June 25, 2025 | 
MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for celiac disease, respiratory multiplex (Covid/Influenza A/B and RSV), helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), today announced that it has successfully completed the process of transitioning to the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company’s common stock begins trading on the OTCQB Venture Market today, June 25, 2025 with the trading symbol, HEPA.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for celiac disease, respiratory multiplex (Covid/Influenza A/B and RSV), helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and hepatocellular carcinoma.

For further information, please contact:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals
info@hepionpharma.com


New Jersey
