HepaTx CEO Eric Schuur to Speak at BIO Investor Forum 2024

Palo Alto, CA – October 9, 2024 – HepaTx, a biotech company focused on advancing regenerative medicine solutions, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Eric Schuur, will be one of the featured speakers at the BIO Investor Forum 2024, taking place October 15-16, 2024, at the Fairmont San Francisco. This prestigious event, organized by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), brings together industry leaders, investors, and innovators with a shared mission to treat patients by accelerating the progress of new therapeutic technologies into commercialization.

As CEO of HepaTx, Schuur has been at the forefront of developing novel regenerative treatments to restore liver function using stem-cell-derived technologies. His participation underscores HepaTx’s commitment to revolutionizing care for patients with liver disease and beyond. Dr. Schuur’s presentation entitled, “Innovative Off-the-Shelf Cell Therapies for Cirrhosis”, will be on Tuesday, October 15th at 10:30 am.

About BIO Investor Forum

The BIO Investor Forum is renowned for its focus on companies working on breakthrough technologies, particularly in gene therapy, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine. By attracting a global audience of top biotech executives, experts, and venture capitalists, all aiming to accelerate the path from scientific discovery to real-world therapeutic solutions, the BIO Investor Forum provides an unparalleled opportunity for networking and collaboration, aligning perfectly with HepaTx’s vision of rapidly bringing innovative treatments to market to improve patient outcomes.

For more information on the BIO Investor Forum, visit the website.

About HepaTx

HepaTx is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing cell-based treatments for late-stage liver disease, a highly underserved and cost-intensive market. To learn more, visit our website, Hepatx.com, and follow us on Twitter, @hepatx, and LinkedIn



