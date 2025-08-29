SUBSCRIBE
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Audit Tender

August 29, 2025 | 
2 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), is pleased to announce that following the conclusion of the formal tender process for the role of statutory auditor, it intends to re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as external auditor for the financial year ending December 2025 onwards. This will coincide with the timing of the mandatory lead audit partner rotation.

The audit tender was conducted as a result of the requirement for public interest entities to undertake an audit tender at least every ten years. A thorough tender process, overseen by the Audit Committee, was undertaken and this proposed change of auditor follows a recommendation by the Audit Committee to the Board based on the outcome of the tender process.

Further details of the audit tender process and evaluation criteria will be included in the Group's 2025 Annual Report & Accounts. The appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



