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Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Notice of AGM

June 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and a Form of Proxy will be posted to shareholders today and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-half-year-reports/.

The AGM is to be held on 30 June 2026 at 2.00 pm BST at One Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BD.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

AlbR Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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