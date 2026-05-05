Hemab Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COAG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 19,262,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, including 2,512,500 additional shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock were sold by Hemab. Hemab’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday, May 1, 2026 under the ticker symbol “COAG.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Hemab, were approximately $346.7 million.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective on April 30, 2026. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience. Hemab’s mission is to discover, develop, and commercialize innovative therapies for the millions of patients worldwide suffering from serious bleeding and thrombotic diseases. Hemab is building a franchise of innovative therapeutics designed to address critical gaps in the treatment of coagulation disorders, including sutacimig (HMB-001), a bispecific antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VII deficiency, and HMB-002, a monovalent antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Von Willebrand Disease.

Media:

Deerfield

Peg Rusconi

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investors:

Hemab Therapeutics

Mads Behrndt

investors@hemab.com