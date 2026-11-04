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Harvard Bioscience to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health and Services Forum

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that John Duke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Frost, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Canaccord Genuity’s MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health and Services Forum on November 11th, 2026.

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings, and John Duke will present on the “Emerging Tools for Research and Biopharma Use Cases” panel at 9:30am ET.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Company Contact:
Mark Frost
Chief Financial Officer
(508) 893-3120
investors@harvardbioscience.com


Massachusetts Medtech Diagnostics Digital health
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