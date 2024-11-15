Harrow Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HROW--Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading North American eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the following three investor conferences:





Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Alpha Select Conference (Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel)

November 19, 2024

1x1 Meetings Only

BTIG 4th Annual Ophthalmology Day (Virtual)

December 2, 2024

1x1 Virtual Meetings Only

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference (The Lotte New York Palace)

December 3-5, 2024

Company will host a Fireside Chat at 8:00 a.m. ET on December 4, 2024

The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings at each conference. Investors interested in meeting with management during conferences should contact their representative at each firm to request a meeting. Only the Piper Sandler conference will include an audio webcast, which will be available on the Company’s website.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the North American market. Harrow helps eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of patients each year. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com.

Contacts



Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations

jwebb@harrowinc.com

615-733-4737